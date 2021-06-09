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SGT Report: Satanic Luciferian Death Stab Agenda Exposed - feat Anna Rodgers [08.06.2021]
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270 views • June 09, 2021
Note: Yeah just as I been saying for many years, theese 'people' are sick satanic Psychopaths, they all know what they are doing..
Humanity are under attack, This is a WAR on Humanity
Anna Rodgers returns to SGT Report to spit some hardcore truth.
Anna906 - 739 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5fU1WqHPwE2K/
Hey Sean The Sheeple in Denmark are lining up for the death Jap to.
Everyone here are also brainwashed.
Danmarks Store Vaccine Bal - Øksnehallen København [15.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BIL2sBPumEED/
SARS-COV-2 Influenza 'Test' Center Gl. Køge Landevej Copenhagen [16.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bAIt5t5KCabp/
European database of suspected adverse drug reaction reports
NEW! To consult the reports for COVID-19 vaccines, follow this link, then click on the letter 'C' and scroll down until “COVID-19”. - https://www.adrreports.eu/en/search_subst.html#
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN)
COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Psychopaths - leading the world to Genocide and one World Government
A compilation of videos showing you how we are being lied to by a small group of very wealthy Psychopaths on a path to world dominance and continued slavery of the human population.
Mass extinction from the poison VAX was foretold years ago with AGENDA 21 but only the Awake listened.
The sheep will die off fast beginning this Fall season. Be prepared for a sadness and a Genocide, the likes never before seen on planet Earth.
Source: Wil Paranormal
Jim_Crenshaw
15418 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QquO7gaQK263/
--
wil paranormal - 39631 subscribers
Chemtrails / u.s. 2020 election fraud / vaccines / fake pandemic / the news mainstream media refuses to tell you.
Created 1 year, 11 months ago.
482 videos
39632 subscribers
12318356 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Nf0clBZ7wSm/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
For REAL NEWS:
https://www.sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
https://thelibertymill.com/
SGT Report
105743 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ci6WOQl5nYVt/
Humanity are under attack, This is a WAR on Humanity
Anna Rodgers returns to SGT Report to spit some hardcore truth.
Anna906 - 739 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5fU1WqHPwE2K/
Hey Sean The Sheeple in Denmark are lining up for the death Jap to.
Everyone here are also brainwashed.
Danmarks Store Vaccine Bal - Øksnehallen København [15.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BIL2sBPumEED/
SARS-COV-2 Influenza 'Test' Center Gl. Køge Landevej Copenhagen [16.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bAIt5t5KCabp/
European database of suspected adverse drug reaction reports
NEW! To consult the reports for COVID-19 vaccines, follow this link, then click on the letter 'C' and scroll down until “COVID-19”. - https://www.adrreports.eu/en/search_subst.html#
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN)
COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Psychopaths - leading the world to Genocide and one World Government
A compilation of videos showing you how we are being lied to by a small group of very wealthy Psychopaths on a path to world dominance and continued slavery of the human population.
Mass extinction from the poison VAX was foretold years ago with AGENDA 21 but only the Awake listened.
The sheep will die off fast beginning this Fall season. Be prepared for a sadness and a Genocide, the likes never before seen on planet Earth.
Source: Wil Paranormal
Jim_Crenshaw
15418 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QquO7gaQK263/
--
wil paranormal - 39631 subscribers
Chemtrails / u.s. 2020 election fraud / vaccines / fake pandemic / the news mainstream media refuses to tell you.
Created 1 year, 11 months ago.
482 videos
39632 subscribers
12318356 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Nf0clBZ7wSm/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
For REAL NEWS:
https://www.sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
https://thelibertymill.com/
SGT Report
105743 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ci6WOQl5nYVt/
Keywords
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