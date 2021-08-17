© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblowers’ Challenge
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • August 17, 2021
The world is in a massive information war. Because there is not enough clarity, the world community is on the precipice of total Internet censorship. But one kind of person can change this trend - the whistleblower! Here, one such whistleblower, a repentant insider in the mobile phone industry, comes clean. Just now involved in a conspiracy, he begins to uncover it here affected.
✓ www.kla.tv/19596
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/19596
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.