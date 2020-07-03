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The Proof Is In The Pudding: Chemtrails Blanket Some of Us Daily
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153 views • July 03, 2020
Even the otherwise aggressive attention by anti geoengineering activist has flagged somewhat, this toxic menace is still with us. Those of us over 35 years old should know better than to call these programs some sort or sordid conspiracy theory.
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