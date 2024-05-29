❗️Eva Lang from the German Die Grunen party exposes the corruption of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission involved in scandals with the Bundeswehr, Pfizer and Russian steel companies.
So Ursula is not only evil but is also embroiled in corruption scandals!
@Aussie Cossack
