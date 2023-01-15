Create New Account
Jim Fetzer, Gary King: INCONVENIENT TRUTHS EP 19 - MOON TUNE, DEFIBRILLATOR BOOM! LISA MARIE, WTF UKRAINE? (mirrored)
Mirrored fromBitchute channel Jim Fetzer at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GyRKecqMeZ7K/

Inconvenient Truths is a weekly reaction video series where Gary King presents various videos, articles and stories for Jim Fetzer’s and our audience’s spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight’s show includes: A cool tune from the Conspiracy Music Guru, The birth of a new market... High School Defibrillators! Republicans are all in on LGBTQ, Central Bank Digital Currency Flim Flam, Vaxx Injuries being reported and as usual both parties sit on their hands plus much much more!!! Thanks for watching!!!

