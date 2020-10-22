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They beat me, then Facebook silenced me | Isabella DeLuca
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20 views • October 22, 2020
Turning Point USA's Isabella DeLuca claims to have been attacked by anti-Trump attendees at a Women's March, and was later silenced by social media platforms after the attack. She tells her story on Newsmax TV. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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