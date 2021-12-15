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The Great Global Warming Swindle
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31 views • December 15, 2021
CO2 is one of the four building blocks of life (sunlight, water, C02, and oxygen). In fact, CO2 is what WE humans exhale every time we breath. CO2 is what plants need in order to survive. Without it, they will die, and no longer be able to produce oxygen for humans or any other creature to breath. Plants can't get enough of it. They love it. That's why they pump CO2 into greenhouses. That's why it's called a "greenhouse" gas," not because it lingers high in the upper atmosphere. It can't, because it's molecular weight is too high for that to even be possible. Earth's weather is driven primarily by solar activity, not mankind's activity, and the "global warming" alarmists have been pointing to in support of their globalist political agenda, not only ended more than 15 years-ago, according to NASA's own satellite data, it was never anything more than one of many natural warming cycles the Earth has gone through for billions of years due to recurring solar cycles. In fact, during Solar Maximums, other planets in our solar system heat up just like Earth does, and paying global carbon taxes won't change that one bit. Like his war criminal predecessor, Obama argued his concerns \"against conspiracy theorists\" and manmade global warming skeptics, despite the giant political hoax that the theory of anthropogenic global warming has been shown to be. In fact, Obama's regulatory czar Cass Sunstein even called for a government ban on \"conspiracy theorizing.\" Meanwhile CNN was been caught trying to convince viewers that it's \"illegal\" to even look at the WikiLeaks emails, which has exposed much of the \"climate change\" fraud. Not only is CNN and other lamestream media outlets been responsible for deceiving the American public, government-funded Web sites such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter have also been working as brown shirts for the New World Order.
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