National Guard Airlifts Equipment, Firefighters to Maui to Combat Raging Wildfires
National Guard Airlifts Equipment, Firefighters to Maui to Combat Raging Wildfires


The Hawaii Air National Guard airlifted 37 members of the Honolulu Fire Department along with vehicles and supplies to the island of Maui, Hawaii, on Thursday. A resident of Kihei, about 20 miles southeast of the devastated town of Lahaina on Maui, recorded video of a helicopter assisting with firefighting efforts.

