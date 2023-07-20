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It Begins! FedNow Launches, "Big-Brother" Will Put Every Transaction That Occurs On "Record"
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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202 views • July 20, 2023

- This new system differs from consumer-facing apps which allow instant peer-to-peer payments, FedNow won’t be an app per se. It’s more designed to allow banks to move money instantly. More than 50 financial institutions are “early adopters” of FedNow, some of the notable banks that will use FedNow include JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Peoples Bank.


FedNow will only be available to customers of the banks that choose to implement FedNow. The Fed says all 10,000 or so banks that are regulated by the Fed can join but will not be required to do so. The claim is that, for everyday people, FedNow could make managing money much easier and faster. It would allow you to pay your mortgage bill on Christmas Day without worrying about it being delayed or late because of the holiday.

This also means that transferring money between, say, your checking and savings accounts at different banks could be done instantly. Even gig workers like Uber drivers could get paid immediately after each completed ride. It also means a record of every transaction that occurs will be put on "record." In short "big-brother" will know everything you do, your preferences, and how you live your life. To many of us, this amounts to an invasion of privacy.


As FedNow Launches, Fed Reassures Public That 'Service Has No Relation With CBDCs'

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/fednow-launches-fed-reassures-public-service-has-no-relation-cbdcs


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

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