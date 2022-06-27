BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FALSE PROPHETS, LEADERS & IDOLS WILL FALL : "THE BURYING OF TOPHET"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
2128 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
665 views • June 27, 2022

#IDOL #PROPHECY #CHURCH

(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]


Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: The "Burying of Tophet" is an ancient judgement of God against idolatry and sin, a judgement so harsh that the death toll went beyond what people could bury. They left the bodies of the slain in the open as judgement. GOD HAS JUDGED FALSE PASTORS, LEADERS, PROPHETS & EVERY FALSE WORKER IN THE CHURCH. There will be no more mercy or tolerance for the evil they've done to the Body. Hear the word of the Lord.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/26/the-burying-of-tophet-june-26-2022/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.

Paypal ------- [email protected]


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw


YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice


BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog


false prophet false apostles judgement judgements idol idols prophecy death Jeremiah Isaiah promotion church victory harvest celebrity illuminati Freemason Freemasonry cult satanic worship contracts abomination God Jesus idolatry sin


----------------------------------------------------------------

This message is overdue. I kept it so long the Lord sent a worse one than the one I kept. The burying of Tophet means to receive a judgement with a death toll so high, that people get tired of going to funerals - it's symbolic and at the same time very real. God loves his leaders. He chose them (some of them) and ordained them to do His work. So when they go to the dark side and get corrupted, when they refuse to repent despite all the time He gives them (and we all know HOW LONG HE GIVES FOR REPENTANCE)- then there's nothing left but a harsh, sharp judgement. The false prophets fly high because the deception of the church is deeper than midnight. False prophecy is the wind beneath their wings. As long is sin isn't mentioned false shepherds and deceived sheep are happy. Well, there is a shift in the Spirit. God came to shut down the party. THE BURYING OF TOPHET - now live on The Master's Voice. Listen twice if you need to, God bless. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺P.S. LECRAE is the rapper I spoke of. I didn't remember to add it in the comments but someone jogged my memory. Thanks.


THIS PROPHECY IS WHAT GOD CANNOT STAND ABOUT AMERICAN CHURCHES AND FALSE PROPHETS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/10/i-will-strike-america-july-10-2021/

Keywords
biblegodchristjesustruthprophecychurchilluminatiend timesjudgementfreemasonryisaiahlordpromotionfreemasoncelebrityvictoryjeremiahfalse prophetcontractsidolsfalse apostlesgod almightysatanic worshipmasters voice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
Trump Proposes Childcare Subsidy for Stay-at-Home Parents

Trump Proposes Childcare Subsidy for Stay-at-Home Parents

Sterling Ashworth
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy