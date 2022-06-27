FALSE PROPHETS, LEADERS & IDOLS WILL FALL : "THE BURYING OF TOPHET"

#IDOL #PROPHECY #CHURCH

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: The "Burying of Tophet" is an ancient judgement of God against idolatry and sin, a judgement so harsh that the death toll went beyond what people could bury. They left the bodies of the slain in the open as judgement. GOD HAS JUDGED FALSE PASTORS, LEADERS, PROPHETS & EVERY FALSE WORKER IN THE CHURCH. There will be no more mercy or tolerance for the evil they've done to the Body. Hear the word of the Lord.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/26/the-burying-of-tophet-june-26-2022/





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false prophet false apostles judgement judgements idol idols prophecy death Jeremiah Isaiah promotion church victory harvest celebrity illuminati Freemason Freemasonry cult satanic worship contracts abomination God Jesus idolatry sin





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This message is overdue. I kept it so long the Lord sent a worse one than the one I kept. The burying of Tophet means to receive a judgement with a death toll so high, that people get tired of going to funerals - it's symbolic and at the same time very real. God loves his leaders. He chose them (some of them) and ordained them to do His work. So when they go to the dark side and get corrupted, when they refuse to repent despite all the time He gives them (and we all know HOW LONG HE GIVES FOR REPENTANCE)- then there's nothing left but a harsh, sharp judgement. The false prophets fly high because the deception of the church is deeper than midnight. False prophecy is the wind beneath their wings. As long is sin isn't mentioned false shepherds and deceived sheep are happy. Well, there is a shift in the Spirit. God came to shut down the party. THE BURYING OF TOPHET - now live on The Master's Voice. Listen twice if you need to, God bless. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺P.S. LECRAE is the rapper I spoke of. I didn't remember to add it in the comments but someone jogged my memory. Thanks.





THIS PROPHECY IS WHAT GOD CANNOT STAND ABOUT AMERICAN CHURCHES AND FALSE PROPHETS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/10/i-will-strike-america-july-10-2021/