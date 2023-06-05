I tried to face the complicated outside world so that Alice had inner peace and love

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Pitiful Animal
Jun 3, 2023
Alice- a poor dog that I just rescued on a busy street
She had scabies, hemiplegia and even lacked food.
I could also fold my arms, turned my back and ignored it but my heart won't let me do the closed thing
Because Alice had too many problems to deal with, I would take her to the clinic.
Let's each one of us work together to make the world a better place
After 2 days in the hospital, Alice was prescribed medicine by the doctor and sent home for treatment
Her hind legs were completely irreparable, her life was only attached to the crib and the stroller.
Poor girl, she itched a lot, scratching day and night and moreover her limited movement made her extremely uncomfortable
so I decided to put her in bed with Gui in the hope that she would feel better
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMCEszxowfI