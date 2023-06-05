I tried to face the complicated outside world so that Alice had inner peace and love

Pitiful Animal





Jun 3, 2023





Alice- a poor dog that I just rescued on a busy street

She had scabies, hemiplegia and even lacked food.

I could also fold my arms, turned my back and ignored it but my heart won't let me do the closed thing

Because Alice had too many problems to deal with, I would take her to the clinic.

Let's each one of us work together to make the world a better place





After 2 days in the hospital, Alice was prescribed medicine by the doctor and sent home for treatment

Her hind legs were completely irreparable, her life was only attached to the crib and the stroller.

Poor girl, she itched a lot, scratching day and night and moreover her limited movement made her extremely uncomfortable

so I decided to put her in bed with Gui in the hope that she would feel better

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





