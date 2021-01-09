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Melbourne lawful rebillion 9th Jan 2021
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21 views • January 13, 2021
Australians and New Zealanders gathered in different locations across both nations on 9th Jan 2021 to say no to fascistic and tyrannical rules imposing lockdowns and medical genocide, social transformation and depopulation New World Order 'financial Reset' and total control agendas.
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