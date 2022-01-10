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Trump Bashes Biden, Supreme Court Covid Idiots, Covid Pitch Meeting & Kazakhstan Explodes
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220 views • January 10, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Covid pitch meeting - https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61d87b852158bd5f8de0b486
Supreme court judges are a joke - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/supreme-court-vaccine-mandates-false-claims/
Good thread about fake ass Patriot Front group - https://100percentfedup.com/fake-patriot-front-group-shows-up-in-chicago-covers-license-plates-with-tape-gets-the-boot-when-they-try-to-march-with-right-to-life-group-video/
Trump finally bashes Biden on covid - https://trendingpolitics.com/donald-trump-calls-for-maga-nation-to-rise-up-against-bidens-covid-response-knab/
News readers collapsing from the jabb - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/ 12:50-14:46 These are the ones caught on video
Don't go hunting deer, you might catch covid - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/588238-scientists-say-covid-19-outbreak-in-deer-could-mean-trouble-for
Big win in court against the FDA, for now - https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/instead-of-fdas-requested-500-pages?justPublished=true
Banks, internet shutdown in Kazakhstan - https://news.bitcoin.com/kazakhstan-shuts-down-banks-internet-amid-unrest-that-threatens-bitcoin-mining-hashrate/
Somethings got to give in Kazakhstan - https://thehill.com/policy/international/588697-kazakhstan-president-issues-shoot-to-kill-order-to-quell-protests
Zombie jabbed psycho locks son in trunk after positive test - https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2022/01/07/the-story-about-the-houston-mom-who-quarantined-her-covid-14-year-old-in-the-trunk-of-a-car-is-actually-worse-than-the-headline-says/
Man pretending to be woman is beat by woman pretending to be a man - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10382019/Trans-UPenn-swimmer-Lia-Thomas-wins-200m-freestyle-race-two-seconds.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1476443463663034368
Disturbed Cats That Are Down With The Sickness - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIEMEx5GPOY
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Covid pitch meeting - https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61d87b852158bd5f8de0b486
Supreme court judges are a joke - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/supreme-court-vaccine-mandates-false-claims/
Good thread about fake ass Patriot Front group - https://100percentfedup.com/fake-patriot-front-group-shows-up-in-chicago-covers-license-plates-with-tape-gets-the-boot-when-they-try-to-march-with-right-to-life-group-video/
Trump finally bashes Biden on covid - https://trendingpolitics.com/donald-trump-calls-for-maga-nation-to-rise-up-against-bidens-covid-response-knab/
News readers collapsing from the jabb - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/ 12:50-14:46 These are the ones caught on video
Don't go hunting deer, you might catch covid - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/588238-scientists-say-covid-19-outbreak-in-deer-could-mean-trouble-for
Big win in court against the FDA, for now - https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/instead-of-fdas-requested-500-pages?justPublished=true
Banks, internet shutdown in Kazakhstan - https://news.bitcoin.com/kazakhstan-shuts-down-banks-internet-amid-unrest-that-threatens-bitcoin-mining-hashrate/
Somethings got to give in Kazakhstan - https://thehill.com/policy/international/588697-kazakhstan-president-issues-shoot-to-kill-order-to-quell-protests
Zombie jabbed psycho locks son in trunk after positive test - https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2022/01/07/the-story-about-the-houston-mom-who-quarantined-her-covid-14-year-old-in-the-trunk-of-a-car-is-actually-worse-than-the-headline-says/
Man pretending to be woman is beat by woman pretending to be a man - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10382019/Trans-UPenn-swimmer-Lia-Thomas-wins-200m-freestyle-race-two-seconds.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1476443463663034368
Disturbed Cats That Are Down With The Sickness - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIEMEx5GPOY
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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