AVOID TOXIC MEAT! How to Get the PUREST Beef on Earth! - Jeremiah and Amy Harris

Today, the expertise of the American cattle rancher has masterfully blended the purebred Japanese Wagyu with traditional American cattle breeds to produce what’s proven to be a superior product for the typical American’s budget and palette. The wonderfully marbled, healthier richness from the Wagyu breed combined with the full and meaty beef flavor Americans love – that’s American Wagyu. At Ozark Valley Beef company, we raise our American Wagyu cattle to be a breed apart from the rest and give you a more affordable and enjoyable beef eating experience. We call it Ozark Wagyu, and we’re sure you’ll find it’s among the very best of the American Wagyu product on the market.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveJeremiah and Amy Harris - Ozark Valley Beef CoWEBSITE: www.ozarkwagyu.comPROMO CODE: FLYOVER (15% off)The Benefits of the Carnivore Diet: https://rumble.com/v47nuu2-the-benefits-of-the-carnivore-diet-jeremiah-and-amy-harris.html-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-http://DoctorSoGood.com► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: