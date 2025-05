Brighteon Broadcast News, May 7, 2025 – Trump announces TRUCE with Yemen, India launches kinetic war against Pakistan – FULL RISK ANALYSIS

- Pakistan-India War Escalation and US-Houthis Truce (0:00)

- Yemen-Israel Conflict and US-Israel Relations (1:53)

- Middle East War Zones and Gold Prices (5:29)

- Leslie Powers' Background and Health Revealed Event (6:44)

- Organized Religion and Control Mechanisms (9:44)

- Special Reports and Preparedness Strategies (12:31)

- China's Evasion of US Tariffs (36:14)

- Health and Wellness Book Review (55:17)

- Chlorine Dioxide Interview Summary (1:03:03)

- Leslie Powers Interview: Trauma and Systemic Issues (1:10:51)

- Impact of Early Attachment on Health and Trust (1:28:50)

- Challenges in the Modern Medical System (1:35:37)

- The Role of Stress and Trauma in Health (1:40:11)

- The Importance of Self-Knowledge and Connection (1:46:22)

- Rebuilding Trust and Personal Responsibility (1:51:59)





