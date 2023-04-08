Create New Account
The Watchers and the Image of God (Days of Noah part 2)
The Bible is filled with memorials to the time when the giants (and their fathers, the 'sons of God',) ruled the earth. The 'sons of God'...AKA: the 'Watchers'... have received worship for centuries...and they're coming back to rule again! show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/18HqvI0j907zURjeVBoUHc78chIw3hYER/view?usp=share_link Recommended videos: Link to part 1 of “Days of Noah”: https://youtu.be/lqQxO4_7x7o Ezekiel’s wheel (of time) video: https://youtu.be/M3IZZsXvNG0 War Room: https://youtu.be/V0lvUUNVH-A Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Throne Room of God: https://youtu.be/T2jEjYf3j-M Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com Prep supplies PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EWpRqE_uKOB-ihMrHXIaqNmSWAzmOXsK/view?usp=sharing

