About Vaccines We Need to Have the Discernment of True and False Good and Evil

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In the Getter video on May 28, Miles Guo once again talked about vaccines and vaccine disasters. Miles believes that the development of the vaccine problem is basically the same as what was described before in the Whistleblower Movement (WM) and the New Federal State of China (NFSC).