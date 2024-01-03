Jesse Watters: Our politicians crushed the market in 2023. Insider Trading....

This is what corruption looks like. Our politicians crushed the market in 2023- smoking professional money managers who do this all day for a living. Some of them are even investing in companies they have inside information on.





Ladies and gentlemen, this is what corruption looks like. And this is why Congress still hasn't passed a ban on insider stock trading.





