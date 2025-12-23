BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE GIANTS IN THE MOUNDS | 12-23-2025
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
2
175 views • 1 day ago

Show #2565


Show Notes:


Top 10 Giants found in North America: https://www.ancient-origins.net/sites/default/files/field/image/giants-in-north-america.jpg

Nephilim: https://www.google.com/search?q=Nephalim

32 Largest Burial Mounds in Ohio : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5NN9nNRQKg

Book of Giants: https://www.compellingtruth.org/book-of-Giants.html

What is the Book of Enoch? https://www.christianity.com/wiki/bible/what-is-the-book-of-enoch-and-should-it-be-in-the-bible.html

Who are the Giants in the Bible? https://biblehub.com/q/who_are_the_bible's_giants.htm

The Giants Who Once Roamed America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwS4SP3fQXQ

L.A. Marzuilli: https://lamarzulli.net/watch/

Fritz Zimmerman: https://www.facebook.com/FritzZimmerman/

Book of Giants video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Aijnjkm4uA

The Awakening statue: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Awakening_(sculpture)


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
