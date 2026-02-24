Mexico Drug War Death Toll Rises To 78: Tourists Trapped After El Mencho Killed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live Updates on Mexican Drug War:
Trump Sparks drug cartel war in Mexico. Death toll rises to 73 so far, as tourists struggle to get out of the country. Travel advisories revised. Cartel leader El Mencho's killing sparks outrage and retaliation. Mexico's Sheinbaum says the situation should stabilize but analysts predict more chaos, and killing.
Plus today's top stories with Rick Walker.
