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HOMO ANTECESSOR DNA - the Predecessor of Modern Humans, Neanderthals and Denisovans? [19.06.2021]
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458 views • June 20, 2021
Archaeologists digging in the Atapuerca Mountains in northern Spain have uncovered the fossilized remains of an archaic group of humans different to any other ever seen. The bones are among the oldest Homo fossils ever found in Europe, and some researchers have speculated that they may represent the elusive common ancestor of Neanderthals, Denisovans and modern humans.
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https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homo_antecessor#/media/File:Homo_antecessor_reconstruccion.jpg
5,907 views•Premiered 13 hours ago
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https://youtu.be/n_4aRMAcN1E
Thumbnail Image Public Domain:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homo_antecessor#/media/File:Homo_antecessor_reconstruccion.jpg
5,907 views•Premiered 13 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries - 456K subscribers
https://youtu.be/n_4aRMAcN1E
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