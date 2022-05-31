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This will mean a de facto abolition of all basic democratic principles and will thus ring in the end of the rule of the people in favor of a technocratic dictatorship of the global elites.
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303 views • May 31, 2022
Here is my current speech in the plenary hall of the EU Parliament on the renegotiation of the WHO treaties, which - once they come into effect - will mean a de facto abolition of all basic democratic principles and will thus ring in the end of the rule of the people in favor of a technocratic dictatorship of the global elites.
If you look at the (once again) almost empty plenary hall, this might give you a good indication of how much the members of the other parties are actually interested in this all-important issue.
If you look at the (once again) almost empty plenary hall, this might give you a good indication of how much the members of the other parties are actually interested in this all-important issue.
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