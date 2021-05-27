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Facebook Issues Report On Foreign Interference, Ignores Foreign Members Of Oversight Board
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10 views • May 27, 2021
As Facebook points the finger at foreign nations for their interference, they ignore the sheer mass of evidence tying foreign nationals to Facebook staff.
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