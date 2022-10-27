King Ghidorah sea monsters now being sighted all over world because pastors redefined Bible verses

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2022). As the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, they are releasing millions of fallen angel devils and demons and sea monsters and vampires and werewolves and minotaur and gargoyles and Medusa and Godzilla titans and King Ghidorah titans into our earth from the abyss. As seen in the video, many people are seeing many sea monsters throughout the world now. Warn in your next Sunday church service sermons, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in terror & disgust & anger, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Preach the truth as the “Bible’s watchman on the wall,” so that everyone will come to try to assassinate you and slaughter your family and cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day and cut off your income and send demons to attack all day and attack with witchcraft & psychic attacks all day, so that all who attack you will get destroyed as the Word of God says. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian horde or pastor who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit of God. If you really want to insult God, then try to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the truth, in order to make it safe for yourself from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. Either banzai charge the devil and millions of world rulers and CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins and feed the flock the truth and restore the original Bible verses, or believe your pastor’s redefined Bible verses that sow fear & unbelief & doubt & compromise & condoning of evil in silence & traitor mentality & apostate harlot Church behaviors, but do not be a half-hearted lukewarm wishy-washy fake Christian by modifying & picking & choosing only the safe truths to appease Satan Lucifer’s assassins and your church donators. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine