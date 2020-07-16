Vaccine for Covid-19

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There is a lot I could talk about today but I decided to talk about when the Covid-19 vaccine is going to come out. I myself will not be taking it and I believe every American should have the freedom of choice to choose whether they want to take it or not. If you want to take it, power to you. If you don't want to take it, power to you. That is what makes America the best country. The freedom to choose. If we lose that, we lose everything.
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