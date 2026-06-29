Date: June 29, 2026. Lesson 126-2026. Title: The Lower Place: The Path to Honor in God's Kingdom

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:6–7, where Solomon reveals a timeless principle that reaches far beyond royal courts into the very heart of God's Kingdom. Rather than seeking prominence or promoting ourselves before those in authority, Scripture teaches that genuine honor is never seized—it is bestowed. Through the wisdom of Solomon, the teaching of Jesus in Luke 14, and the supreme example of Christ's humility in Philippians 2, Rick and Doc demonstrate that the way up in God's economy is first the way down. The lesson explores the danger of self-promotion, the blessing of taking the lower place, the Septuagint's emphasis on humility in both position and speech, and why those who wait for God to say, "Come up hither," receive an honor that no amount of ambition can secure. True greatness belongs not to those who exalt themselves, but to those whom God chooses to exalt.

Lesson 126-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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