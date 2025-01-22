BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RedLife MyRedLight.com 500w RED LIGHT Therapy Device Lamp 8 Wavelengths Review Test #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
106 views • 3 months ago

See Red light Therapy on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3E52Pwv [amazon affiliate links] for comparison shopping that I did

Or

- SEE the unit reviewed in the video here:

Go to: https://myredlight.com and use the promo code STEW10 for an additional 10% off your order! - that is the code from the stew peters show, linked below and I am not affiliate, bought unit myself and tested it out


In this video I do an unboxing (sorta) and review of the red light therapy unit that was shown off on the stew peters show called RedLife. What is interesting about this unit is that it outputs four different light waves that have had scientific studies to show reversal of negative health conditions. Other units on Amazon I looked at only had at best two wavelengths. The build quailty on this unit is superior with a beautiful quality metal body and the design is great. Used it for the first time today and I wanted to show it off to others in beautiful 4K to see it right at home. I am happy I got this unit as anything that improves my health I am happy to have. I have it mounted above my bed to enjoy the benefits in bed and relax at the same time listening to music audiobook or podcast.


- Stew Peters Show Interview about the Benefits this Unit Can offer

https://rumble.com/v5ghd3x-young-people-are-getting-terminal-cancer-at-a-frightening-rate.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


JUST FINISHED LISTENING TO THIS BOOK ON THE SUBJECT:

- The Complete Guide to Red Light Therapy: Simple Uses for Pain Management, Anti-Aging, Fat Loss, and Cognitive Function - https://amzn.to/4g9p8yz

New thing I learned is that red light therapy can help with fat loss. Good book on audiobook format while at the gym burning off the calories.



- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aECz-Hfvunk

Keywords
medical breakthroughhealth therapyhealth review
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy