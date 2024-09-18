It’s All Coming Out! “Thousands Left Disabled” After Covid Vaccines (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel GBNews at:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUlz_33gZFI

18 Sept 2024 #vaccine #pandemic #health

Bev Turner discusses the recent report from the Telegraph on how thousands seek compensation after Covid vaccines ‘left them disabled’. Also how Bill Gates forecasts another global pandemic ‘likely’ within next 25 years in ominous health warning. All of that and more!

