The Tania Joy Show | New Trans Religion | Hollywood Strike | Todd Coconato
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 15 hours ago

Pastor Todd Coconato joins us to discuss this 'New Religion' being pushed throughout the nation in the transgender movement, the religion of Baal & Ashterah/Ishtar.

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

godjesusbeauty for ashestodd coconatoremnant newstania joyhollywood strikenew trans religion

