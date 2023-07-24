The Tania Joy Show | New Trans Religion | Hollywood Strike | Todd Coconato
Pastor Todd Coconato joins us to discuss this 'New Religion' being pushed throughout the nation in the transgender movement, the religion of Baal & Ashterah/Ishtar.
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
