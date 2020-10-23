BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The Baby Is Coming Out Of The Sack" & "We're Leaving IMMEDIATELY" (said 3 times) - Blue Blood Moon - AND "THE END OF ALL THINGS IS HERE"!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
902 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • October 23, 2020
PRAISE THE LORD!!! JUANITA JUST TEXTED ME AND THE BABY TURNED AROUND HEAD FIRST AND SHE WENT INTO LABOR BEFORE THE EVEN INDUCED!! GLORY TO GOD!! IT'S TIME!!!!! HALLELUJAH!!!!
______________________________________________________________________________
******DISCLAIMER: WE DO NOT BELIEVE ONCE SAVED ALWAYS SAVED - I'm not sure if the woman speaking in this video (with the clocks) believes that, but I want you all to know that is a false doctrine and wanted to say that just in case.

I Said "We're Leaving Immediately 3x" in a Dream Blue Heaven had Last Night!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Umx6f1KmTSY

The End of All Things is Here – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-end-of-all-things-is-here-cryptic1/

The Collapse, The Fall, Flat on the Face – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-collapse-the-fall-flat-on-the-face-mckana/

Halloween be prepared! My daughters dream!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBhG236sVgw
________________________________________________________

Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
tribulationtransformationthe holy spiritsanctificationthe fatherthe sontransfigurationrefining as silver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

Jacob Thomas
Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Coco Somers
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy