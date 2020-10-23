© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Baby Is Coming Out Of The Sack" & "We're Leaving IMMEDIATELY" (said 3 times) - Blue Blood Moon - AND "THE END OF ALL THINGS IS HERE"!!!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • October 23, 2020
PRAISE THE LORD!!! JUANITA JUST TEXTED ME AND THE BABY TURNED AROUND HEAD FIRST AND SHE WENT INTO LABOR BEFORE THE EVEN INDUCED!! GLORY TO GOD!! IT'S TIME!!!!! HALLELUJAH!!!!
______________________________________________________________________________
******DISCLAIMER: WE DO NOT BELIEVE ONCE SAVED ALWAYS SAVED - I'm not sure if the woman speaking in this video (with the clocks) believes that, but I want you all to know that is a false doctrine and wanted to say that just in case.
I Said "We're Leaving Immediately 3x" in a Dream Blue Heaven had Last Night!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Umx6f1KmTSY
The End of All Things is Here – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-end-of-all-things-is-here-cryptic1/
The Collapse, The Fall, Flat on the Face – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-collapse-the-fall-flat-on-the-face-mckana/
Halloween be prepared! My daughters dream!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBhG236sVgw
________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
______________________________________________________________________________
******DISCLAIMER: WE DO NOT BELIEVE ONCE SAVED ALWAYS SAVED - I'm not sure if the woman speaking in this video (with the clocks) believes that, but I want you all to know that is a false doctrine and wanted to say that just in case.
I Said "We're Leaving Immediately 3x" in a Dream Blue Heaven had Last Night!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Umx6f1KmTSY
The End of All Things is Here – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-end-of-all-things-is-here-cryptic1/
The Collapse, The Fall, Flat on the Face – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-collapse-the-fall-flat-on-the-face-mckana/
Halloween be prepared! My daughters dream!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBhG236sVgw
________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.