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Jerry Miculek - World's Fastest Shooter
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86 views • November 30, 2021
Jerry Charles Miculek Jr. (September 7, 1954) is an American professional speed and competition shooter. Miculek has emptied a five-shot revolver in 0.57 seconds in a group the size of a playing card, thus being dubbed "The Greatest Shooter of all Time". Miculek holds five officially sanctioned world records in revolver shooting and over 15 unsanctioned records.
Miculek holds over 100 national and world shooting titles including:
Revolver: Fire six shots (each) from 10 different .38 caliber revolvers: 17.12 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 64 revolvers (10).
Revolver: Fire six shots, reload, fire six shots from 1 revolver: 2.99 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 625 revolver.
Revolver: Fire eight shots from a revolver on a single target. 1.00 second. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 627 V-Comp revolver.
Revolver: Fire eight shots from a revolver on four targets (2 hits each target). 1.06 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 627 V-Comp revolver.
Revolver: Fire five shots from a revolver on target: 0.57 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 64 ported barrel revolver.
miculek.com
Miculek holds over 100 national and world shooting titles including:
Revolver: Fire six shots (each) from 10 different .38 caliber revolvers: 17.12 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 64 revolvers (10).
Revolver: Fire six shots, reload, fire six shots from 1 revolver: 2.99 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 625 revolver.
Revolver: Fire eight shots from a revolver on a single target. 1.00 second. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 627 V-Comp revolver.
Revolver: Fire eight shots from a revolver on four targets (2 hits each target). 1.06 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 627 V-Comp revolver.
Revolver: Fire five shots from a revolver on target: 0.57 seconds. Jerry Miculek. S&W Model 64 ported barrel revolver.
miculek.com
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