© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Billions will start dying when COVID-19 vaccine prion spreads so that they can force their Mark of Beast 4th vaccine microneedle patch on all humans
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
258 views • May 05, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Satan Lucifer's COVID-19 human extermination procedure schedule intel
Step 1: Give fake COVID-19 AI nanobot prion biological weapon vaccine to heathens and religious Christians using 3 injection phases to spread COVID-19 fake virus to all humans to cause mass deaths.
Step 2: Dumb sinful End Times generation heathens and religious Christians panic and rush to get the COVID-19 Luciferase biometric ID tattoo digital quantum currency gene-altering Borg hive-mind AI femtobot zombie microneedle patch 4th vaccine “Mark of the Beast” and lose their human souls so they cannot be saved by Jesus.
Step 3: Throw all red list Tribulation Saint Christians, left behind on the earth at the rapture of the Church Saints, who refuse the vaccine, into the FEMA Nazi 5th Reich Atlantis 13th Reich holocaust camps to be beheaded by branding them as “biological hazards.”
Step 4: Slowly kill off the blue list and green list human homo-sapiens specie populace, and replace them with androgynous clone humans by 2025 as child sex slaves and human meat livestock specie and laboratory dissection experiment lab rats and Mars planet mining slaves and space fleet cyborg soldiers.
We real Christians will warn the religious Christians and heathens until we are raptured into heaven, but they will not listen to us because their heads are controlled by the fallen angels since they rebel against women’s head coverings and redefine the Bible verses. These religious Christians and heathens keep saying that this vaccine is a grand experiment that has never been done before on humans, but they have no idea what they are talking about, because Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels had the COVID-19 planned for thousands of years, and they did the same thing on the Noah’s days Atlantis humans to exterminate them, except for Noah and his family. Noah warned the previous humans who got killed by the great flood for 120 years, but we real Christians have warned the humans for 2,000 years since Jesus gave us our orders. However, they have not listened to us. Instead, they have gotten worse by flooding and taking over our churches in the 1960s “women’s liberation” Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “Jesus movement,” and placing these religious gutter scum church pastors as their leaders, who redefine the hundreds of God’s Bible verses for them, such as on women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in men’s trousers, so that they can worship Jezebel and Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” happy Christianity without the CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive persecutions from next door homes and slaughter of all family and cutting off of all incomes and angry church mobs trying to crucify them. It’s not a women’s liberation, but it is a women’s enslavement by Satan Lucifer, but the religious Christian women love Satan Lucifer and his new Christianity doctrines that oppose the Bible verses and the hundreds of other Bible verses I mentioned in the past. Satan Lucifer has Eve repeat the same sin over and over again. You cannot stop wicked people who are determined to commit suicide and self-destruct, and throw us real Christians out who were the only force holding back the evil forces from exterminating the humans. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer's COVID-19 human extermination procedure schedule intel
Step 1: Give fake COVID-19 AI nanobot prion biological weapon vaccine to heathens and religious Christians using 3 injection phases to spread COVID-19 fake virus to all humans to cause mass deaths.
Step 2: Dumb sinful End Times generation heathens and religious Christians panic and rush to get the COVID-19 Luciferase biometric ID tattoo digital quantum currency gene-altering Borg hive-mind AI femtobot zombie microneedle patch 4th vaccine “Mark of the Beast” and lose their human souls so they cannot be saved by Jesus.
Step 3: Throw all red list Tribulation Saint Christians, left behind on the earth at the rapture of the Church Saints, who refuse the vaccine, into the FEMA Nazi 5th Reich Atlantis 13th Reich holocaust camps to be beheaded by branding them as “biological hazards.”
Step 4: Slowly kill off the blue list and green list human homo-sapiens specie populace, and replace them with androgynous clone humans by 2025 as child sex slaves and human meat livestock specie and laboratory dissection experiment lab rats and Mars planet mining slaves and space fleet cyborg soldiers.
We real Christians will warn the religious Christians and heathens until we are raptured into heaven, but they will not listen to us because their heads are controlled by the fallen angels since they rebel against women’s head coverings and redefine the Bible verses. These religious Christians and heathens keep saying that this vaccine is a grand experiment that has never been done before on humans, but they have no idea what they are talking about, because Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels had the COVID-19 planned for thousands of years, and they did the same thing on the Noah’s days Atlantis humans to exterminate them, except for Noah and his family. Noah warned the previous humans who got killed by the great flood for 120 years, but we real Christians have warned the humans for 2,000 years since Jesus gave us our orders. However, they have not listened to us. Instead, they have gotten worse by flooding and taking over our churches in the 1960s “women’s liberation” Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “Jesus movement,” and placing these religious gutter scum church pastors as their leaders, who redefine the hundreds of God’s Bible verses for them, such as on women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in men’s trousers, so that they can worship Jezebel and Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” happy Christianity without the CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive persecutions from next door homes and slaughter of all family and cutting off of all incomes and angry church mobs trying to crucify them. It’s not a women’s liberation, but it is a women’s enslavement by Satan Lucifer, but the religious Christian women love Satan Lucifer and his new Christianity doctrines that oppose the Bible verses and the hundreds of other Bible verses I mentioned in the past. Satan Lucifer has Eve repeat the same sin over and over again. You cannot stop wicked people who are determined to commit suicide and self-destruct, and throw us real Christians out who were the only force holding back the evil forces from exterminating the humans. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.