Quitting Caffeine 100 Days In.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 15 hours ago

No, I am not over the worst of my caffeine withdrawal symptoms. For a while I thought I was over the worst of it, but during the past couple of weeks, they have returned with a vengeance. Yes, I still follow my daily vitamin and supplement regimen as well. Hopefully in a few weeks or so, they will fade.

