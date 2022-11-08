Smyrna & Pergamum (Letters to 7 Churches)

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Names have a symbolic and spiritual meaning. What does 'Pergamum' mean? What about 'Smyrna'? Who is 'Antipas' and what does the meaning of his name tell us? And what does the Pope have to do with any of this??
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oBNXax5zWMEgM6ZLq62n-w5WmgAvIwMf/view?usp=share_link
Previous videos on the 144,000 of Israel: https://youtu.be/Baua9eq3R0k
https://youtu.be/sAtgQHoetA4, https://youtu.be/6WdEzREFwlM
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE
“Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s
“Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
What if we’re still here in November? https://youtu.be/alCs2wWOb58
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
“In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg&index=1&t=66s