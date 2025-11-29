BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cancer Culture: Is Ivermectin The Cure? With Dr. William Makis
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
99 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P67shujo9eY

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@shannonjoyshow


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Cancer Culture: Is Ivermectin The Cure? With Dr. William Makis


In this eye-opening episode of The Shannon Joy Show, special guest Dr. William Makis discusses the alarming rise in cancer cases and why government statistics may be intentionally hidden from the public.


They explore the controversial topic of ivermectin's potential as a cancer cure and share updates on Florida's new initiative to study this drug for cancer treatment. The conversation dives deep into the cancer epidemic impacting America, questioning mainstream narratives and revealing the urgent need for transparency and alternative solutions.


Tune in for critical insights and breaking news on cancer, government cover-ups, and groundbreaking research that could change the future of cancer care. Don't miss this revealing and thought-provoking discussion.

Keywords
dr william makisdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis cancer curedr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis mebendazole cancerdr william makis alternative cancer treatmentdr william makis anti cancer medicationdr william makis cancer researchdr william makis cancer protocoldr william makis anti cancer medshow to treat cancer dr william makiscancer culture is ivermectin the cure with dr william makisthe shannon joy show dr william makisdr william makis albendazole cancerdr william makis stage 4 cancer
