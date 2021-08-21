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The LGBTQIA+ Agenda - Ben Shapiro proves kids can't choose their own gender [11.08.2021]
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1 view • August 21, 2021
Kids don't know how the world works. And apparently some of their parents don't either.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_America%27s_Foundation
https://www.yaf.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-AGCUwX7C-D4BsBook9fQ
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Ben Shapiro is editor emeritus of DailyWire.com; host of The Ben Shapiro Show, the top conservative podcast in the nation and syndicated radio show heard on more than 150 stations nationwide, including eight of the top ten markets; and a leading conservative speaker on college campuses, consistently defending free speech and open debate.
https://www.yaf.org/speakers/ben-shapiro/
881,238 viewsAug 11, 2021
Young America's Foundation
558K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oMV1idqACmQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-AGCUwX7C-D4BsBook9fQ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_America%27s_Foundation
https://www.yaf.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-AGCUwX7C-D4BsBook9fQ
https://twitter.com/yaf
https://www.instagram.com/yaf_/
https://www.facebook.com/youngamericasfoundation/
Ben Shapiro is editor emeritus of DailyWire.com; host of The Ben Shapiro Show, the top conservative podcast in the nation and syndicated radio show heard on more than 150 stations nationwide, including eight of the top ten markets; and a leading conservative speaker on college campuses, consistently defending free speech and open debate.
https://www.yaf.org/speakers/ben-shapiro/
881,238 viewsAug 11, 2021
Young America's Foundation
558K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oMV1idqACmQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-AGCUwX7C-D4BsBook9fQ
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