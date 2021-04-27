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Karuna 5 - memories of a former slave
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126 views • April 27, 2021
A descriptive video showing the reality of the slave colonies throughout the near solar systems
I think the video was originally made by Arbre Solaire
However, I got it from the Veronica Event-NL youtube channel
Expand your view and your horizons. The reality is way beyond our limits of imagination. Dare to explore further. Light will come to you
I think the video was originally made by Arbre Solaire
However, I got it from the Veronica Event-NL youtube channel
Expand your view and your horizons. The reality is way beyond our limits of imagination. Dare to explore further. Light will come to you
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