A Business In Virginia Was Shutdown Due To Covid Mandates. Are We Still Doing This?
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 15 hours ago |

Instead of arresting men in dresses, teachers, schoolboard members & librarians for sexually grooming children or going after fentanyl dealers, police instead put on a shameful display after they invaded a small business to shut them down for outdated, debunked & unconstitutional covid mandates.

"Just doing my job" 

