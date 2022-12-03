A Business In Virginia Was Shutdown Due To Covid Mandates. Are We Still Doing This?

Instead of arresting men in dresses, teachers, schoolboard members & librarians for sexually grooming children or going after fentanyl dealers, police instead put on a shameful display after they invaded a small business to shut them down for outdated, debunked & unconstitutional covid mandates.

"Just doing my job"

