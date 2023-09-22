Commo John - Straight Talk.

Commo John Wilson throws a grenade at the Fake Black fullas behind the Voice To Parliament and sets the whole barn on fire 🔥
Massive truth bombs 💣 inbound for these corporate Marxist grubs.
* The Modern Day Left is allied with Modern Day Nazis and they bear no resemblance whatsoever to old Commies.
* The Voice is part of the Globalists plan in a long game, Australia is not isolated from it.
* Lumpen Proletariat back stabbing the revolution.
* Albo wants to be the Plantation Manager and the Australian Aborigines will get nothing except extra salt in their corn beef.
* We know what the Zionists are up to, the Khazarians despise us as Goyim.
What a spray, you will not wanna miss these broadsides.
Commo John is Ruthless.
