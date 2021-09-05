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Pfizer Demanded Bank Reserves & Military Bases From Governments As Collateral Against Vax Damages
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80 views • September 05, 2021
Pfizer . . . throwing their weight around . . . why would they demand bank reserves and military bases as collateral against vax damages? . . . what on earth are they expecting? . . . says a lot about these jabs . . .
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