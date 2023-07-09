Create New Account
The Liberator #1: The Radical Gospel of Luke Nativity Story!
Not Serving two Masters
56 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

The Jesus nativity story is the first video in the series that will cover the whole Gospel of Luke portrayed as an animated Christian comic book for kids and adults.

The Gospel of Luke comes alive with this audio Bible reading with pictures and animation. Enjoy this truly Christian Christmas video, a Bible narration from the King James Version (KJV) of Luke chapter 1 & 2.


Keywords
biblegospeljesuslukenativity

