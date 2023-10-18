Washington, DC Massive Crowd Marches for Palestine - Oct 14th 2023

I shared the other day the blockade sit-in at the White House. This was supposed to go out with it, (sorry its late)
Massive crowds of thousands taking the streets in DC calling for an end to all US aid to apartheid Israel!
