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Twitter Welcomes Child Predators
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35 views • April 29, 2020
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Twitter users who identify as MAPs (Minor Attracted Persons) may now openly engage in conversation about sexually abusing children. Twitter’s Terms of Service were recently quietly edited to allow “discussions related to… attraction towards minors. “Twitter policy now explicitly allows discussions surrounding “child sexual exploitation,” so long as posts don’t promote or glorify it. But that is exactly what is happening. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Twitter users who identify as MAPs (Minor Attracted Persons) may now openly engage in conversation about sexually abusing children. Twitter’s Terms of Service were recently quietly edited to allow “discussions related to… attraction towards minors. “Twitter policy now explicitly allows discussions surrounding “child sexual exploitation,” so long as posts don’t promote or glorify it. But that is exactly what is happening. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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