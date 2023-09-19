Our Lady of Medjugorje's Plea for Conversion

Quo Vadis

Sep 16, 2023

Today we live in a world where: “what is of God is bad.. and what is of the Prince of Darkness is good”.

We live in a world owned by a dark, diabolic black light.

Humanity now celebrates a world without God.

Who cannot see that the great apostasy has arrived, the spirit of the antichrist has begun to reign.

Importantly, Our Lady now says it has already started.





On March 25, 2021,

She said:

“Dear children! I am with you all these years to lead you to the way of salvation.

Return to my Son; return to prayer and fasting.

Little children, permit for God to speak to your heart, because Satan is reigning and wants to destroy your lives and the earth on which you walk.

The world is on the edge of a precipice.

Therefore she invites us to pray until we accept the grace of sacrifice, pain, and forgiveness because without which she tells us, ” there is no future for the world”.

Our Lady has been with us all these years at Medjugorje to lead away from the worldly temptations of Satan and to show us the way to eternal life with her son Jesus.

In a very powerful message On September 2, 2016 The Queen of peace revealed “the only and real truth”.

She said: “Dear children, according to the will of my Son and my motherly love, I am coming to you, my children, but especially to those who have not yet come to know the love of my Son.

I am coming to you who think of me and who invoke me.

To you, I am giving my motherly love and I am carrying the blessing of my Son.

Do you have pure and open hearts, and do you see the gifts, the signs of my presence and love?

My children, in your earthly life, be led by my example.

My life was pain, silence and immeasurable faith and trust in the Heavenly Father.

Nothing is by chance: neither pain, nor joy, nor suffering, nor love.

All of these are graces which my Son grants to you and which lead you to eternal life.

Of you, my Son asks for love and prayer in Him.

As a mother I will teach you: to love and to pray in Him means to pray in the silence of your soul and not only reciting with your lips; it is even the least beautiful gesture done in the name of my Son – it is patience, mercy, the acceptance of pain and sacrifice done for the sake of another.

My children, my Son is looking at you.

Pray that you also may see His face and that it may be revealed to you.

My children, I am revealing to you the only and real truth.

Pray that you may comprehend it and be able to spread love and hope; that you may be able to be apostles of my love.

In a special way, my motherly heart loves the shepherds.

Pray for their blessed hands.

Thank you.”

The Virgin Mary gave the following message to Don Stefano Gobbi on September 15, 1987 in Akita, a Japanese shrine known for the statue of the Virgin who wept bloody tears for more than a hundred times.

Why am I still crying?

I cry because humanity does not hear my maternal call to conversion and return to the Lord. It still stubbornly runs the path of rebellion against God and his law of love.

God is not acknowledged openly, he is insulted and cursed. Your heavenly Mother is publicly scolded and mocked.

My unusual calls are not listened to; the signs of my endless pain are not to be believed.

Your neighbor is not loved: his life and goods are attacked every day. Man is more and more corrupt, ungodly, evil and cruel.

I cry because the Church continues to follow the path of division, lost faith, apostasy and errors that are increasingly being propagated and followed.

I cry because a large number of my children’s souls are lost in hell.

I cry because there are few who accept my call to prayer, conversion, suffering and witnessing.

I am crying because I told you and you did not listen to me; I gave you miraculous signs and you did not believe me; I appeared to you strongly and constantly, and you did not open the door of your hearts to me.

At least you, dear sons consecrated to my Immaculate Heart, who are a tiny remnant that Jesus jealously guards in the safe shelter of his divine love, hear and respond to my mournful call, which I am still addressing from this place to all the peoples of the earth.

Prepare to receive Christ in the splendor of his glory, because the great Day of the Lord has already arrived.”

Father Gobbi died on June 29, 2011.

The events that the Blessed Mother foretold to Father Stefano Gobbi have now begun.

