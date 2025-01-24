An Illiquid Asset: How Much Is Ukraine’s Sovereignty Worth Today?

Last night, Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian UAVs over 13 regions, including Moscow. A feature of this massive attack by Ukraine was the use of reactive drones operating at ultra-low altitudes. The most apparent targets of the strikes were the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk, and an oil refinery in Engels in the Saratov Region. The Russian Armed Forces, in turn, launched overnight attacks on military and infrastructure targets in 8 regions of Ukraine.

In the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian army has pulled new elite units in to the Sudzha area, putting them into battle. Russian soldiers at different sectors of the front clashed with Ukrainian Airborne Assault Troop reserve units, SOF units, and new recruits of ex-prisoners. Nevertheless, the Russian military did make significant advances in the direction of Sverdlikovo and cleared several forest belts in the vicinity of Kurilovka.

In Chasov Yar, Russian assault troops entered the western outskirts of the town from the northern side near the railroad.

East of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are also progressing towards the road near Baranovka. South-west of Pokrovsk, they continue to cover the city, advancing in the area of Kotlino, where heavy fighting is going on. To the south there is combat near Uspenovka, the Russians are moving strictly to the west in the direction of the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Also, their units of the Center group of forces have captured the village of Solenoye.

Northeast of Kurakhovo, forward units of the Russian Army carried out raids in the area of the village of Andreevka.

Velikaya Novosilka has been cut in two, the Ukrainian forces in the southern part of the town are completely surrounded and have not been able to retreat to the north. Units of the Russian Vostok group are currently taking full control of the right-bank of the town and are developing an offensive towards its center. Neighborhoods of Velikaya Novoselka are already being mopped up. Ukrainian soldiers trying to break through the encirclement were destroyed by drone strikes and artillery.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians are launching drone and artillery strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ supply infrastructure in Orekhov.

Meanwhile, European officials are trying to get the United States to participate in sending troops to Ukraine as part of a so-called “peacekeeping” mission after the conflict is resolved. Donald Trump has already expressed his unwillingness to provide Kiev with such security guarantees. The new US administration at the state level does not intend to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine at all, instead planning to hand it over only to the private sector. Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that his country needs around 30 billion in annual investments over the next 10 years to recover.

https://southfront.press/how-much-is-ukraines-sovereignty-worth-today/