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Dividin' Biden -- "BLM Would've Been Treated Very Differently" -- 100% AGREE- With Kid Gloves
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36 views • January 09, 2021
Maga protesters took over the capital building under uncertain circumstances regarding the security which seem to allow them for two easily in. They did cause some damage, and a woman, Ashli Babbit who was unarmed and broken window was shot dead by Capitol Police.
Joe Biden, who claim to be a unifying force, immediately went on TV and stated that had they been Black Lives Matter protesters, they would've been treated very differently.
I 100% agree, They would've been treated with kid gloves. For nine months there have been riots, looting, burning down buildings, and police shot no one including those who are armed. Meanwhile, a trump protest or breaks a window, and it's fired upon and dies.
Biden is dividing our society and far more than Trump, and the continued polarization only lead to civil war of the descendants of China as the worlds leading country.
#MAGAprotests #AshliBabbit #JoeBiden
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Joe Biden, who claim to be a unifying force, immediately went on TV and stated that had they been Black Lives Matter protesters, they would've been treated very differently.
I 100% agree, They would've been treated with kid gloves. For nine months there have been riots, looting, burning down buildings, and police shot no one including those who are armed. Meanwhile, a trump protest or breaks a window, and it's fired upon and dies.
Biden is dividing our society and far more than Trump, and the continued polarization only lead to civil war of the descendants of China as the worlds leading country.
#MAGAprotests #AshliBabbit #JoeBiden
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
racismpoliticsradical leftblmfirst amendmentdonald trumpjoe bidenmagafreedom of speechportlandus politicsblack lives mattergeorge floydblm riotskenoshaashli babbitblm treated differentlybiden dividescapitol hill protestcapitol hill takeoverin tolerant leftsuppress speechspeech suppressionkenosha gas stationashli babbit death
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