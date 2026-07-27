DYSTOPIAN: AI scans faces, reads lips & checks police database before you can drive off new vehicle

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Credits to Jim Crenshaw and Dahboo7





This is nuts. Talk about a dystopian society where everything is scanned, even your OWN vehicle.