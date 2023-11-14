How You are Being Turned into a Glow-In-the-Dark Toy for Evil

This video briefly dives into the agenda to turn you into a glow-in-the-dark toy for nefarious purposes. What are they doing to your body? How are they doing this?

Through certain synthesis efforts, each of our bodies has been turned into a semiconductor that is triggered through the manipulation of light. Think of a robot controlled by light.





Connect With Celeste On LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Become A Subscriber: https://celestialreport.com/