How You are Being Turned into a Glow-In-the-Dark Toy for Evil
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 13 hours ago

This video briefly dives into the agenda to turn you into a glow-in-the-dark toy for nefarious purposes. What are they doing to your body? How are they doing this?

Through certain synthesis efforts, each of our bodies has been turned into a semiconductor that is triggered through the manipulation of light. Think of a robot controlled by light.


