WAKE UP GUYS!

Every day, people write to me to tell me how they are "Bible-believing Christians..." they go to a "Bible-believing church..." and so on. Do you know what I say to all of that? It's all a great big heap of shit. How can I say that? Because the Bible says it! That's right, the same Bible that so many of you seem to worship, says that everything else in it--if it's not pointing you to the teachings of Jesus--is a heap of shit. Don't believe me? Watch this video to hear this shocking message for yourself.