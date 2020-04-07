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Breaking Lev Parnas Story! Who is the real Ukraine Whistleblower?
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12 views • April 07, 2020
Pete Santilli breaks the story wide open on Lev Parnas and his real relationship with Rudy Giuliani...was Lev a CIA asset? Did he play a role in making sure Congressman Steve Stockman's knowledge of the real Ukraine Whistleblower's message did not get out?
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